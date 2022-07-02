Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Iris Energy Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Iris Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iris Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.66 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,213,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,579,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,234,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,602,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

