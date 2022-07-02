Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires New Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AGCO by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in AGCO by 599.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 59,215 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,949,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,564,000 after acquiring an additional 563,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

AGCO opened at $100.62 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $96.52 and a 12-month high of $150.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.51. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AGCO from $143.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AGCO in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AGCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

