Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ECL opened at $157.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.11 and its 200 day moving average is $181.46. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Several brokerages have commented on ECL. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.94.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

