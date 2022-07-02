Capital Insight Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock opened at $93.28 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.44.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.