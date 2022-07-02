Capital Insight Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $221.02 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.52.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.