Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $461,000 Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHY. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,773,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 108.6% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 377.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,934,000 after purchasing an additional 287,177 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.96 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.94 and a twelve month high of $86.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.91 and its 200-day moving average is $83.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.