Capital Insight Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $328,554,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 334.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977,181 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1,463.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,308,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,853,000 after buying an additional 1,225,243 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,138,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,224,000 after buying an additional 1,184,557 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6,912.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after buying an additional 578,014 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,072.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,563 shares of company stock worth $182,773 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $49.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.58. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

