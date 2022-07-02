Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases 675 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $40.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

