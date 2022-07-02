Capital Insight Partners LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 71,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $327.53 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $313.66 and a 52 week high of $467.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $348.39 and a 200 day moving average of $391.20.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

