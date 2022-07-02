Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 1,235 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Capital Insight Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $63.06 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.51 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

