Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 1,328 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital Insight Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $42.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.93. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.51%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

