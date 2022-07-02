Capital Insight Partners LLC Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.38.

HUM stock opened at $478.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $479.73. The stock has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,031.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares in the company, valued at $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

