Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products in the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $84.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.88 million, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.24. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $133.87.

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

In other Utah Medical Products news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $170,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,797.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Utah Medical Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Utah Medical Products Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

