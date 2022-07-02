Cardinal Capital Management Buys 344 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 12.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 91.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the third quarter worth about $327,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 43.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 316.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lindsay from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Roth Capital began coverage on Lindsay in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE LNN opened at $138.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $116.77 and a 1-year high of $179.26.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.95 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

In other Lindsay news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $283,989.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,965.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

