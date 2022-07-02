Cardinal Capital Management Buys 3,532 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in iRobot were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,547,000 after purchasing an additional 57,759 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 758.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 51,225 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,017,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 97,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 33,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 897,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,134,000 after purchasing an additional 31,657 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iRobot alerts:

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,081,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,322 shares in the company, valued at $14,784,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.65. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $98.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.68. iRobot had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $291.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRBT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

iRobot Profile (Get Rating)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.