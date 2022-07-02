Cardinal Capital Management Buys 7,033 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimball Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Kimball Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KE opened at $19.81 on Friday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $30.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $368.06 million for the quarter.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

