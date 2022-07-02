Cardinal Capital Management Grows Stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ODC stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $222.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.75 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

