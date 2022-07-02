Cardinal Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,451 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSAC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 738.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,100,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41.

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $741.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.89 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 23.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.909 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 4.27%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSAC. Itau BBA Securities lowered Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco lowered Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

