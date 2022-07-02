Cardinal Capital Management Has $1.05 Million Position in Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,051 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNB opened at $26.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Union Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 16.01%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

