Cardinal Capital Management Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,759,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,433,000 after buying an additional 1,191,785 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Corteva by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,551,000 after buying an additional 452,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $465,952,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Corteva by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,259,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,236,000 after purchasing an additional 678,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Corteva by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,454,000 after purchasing an additional 348,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $64.03. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

About Corteva (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.