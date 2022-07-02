Cardinal Capital Management Has $884,000 Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $886,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Gartner by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $244.28 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,388.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,421. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

