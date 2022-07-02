Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 4,989 Shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSTE. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 562,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 129,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CSTE opened at $9.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $319.56 million, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $14.88.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $170.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.95 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 1.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesarstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.