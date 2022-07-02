Cardinal Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,853 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDK stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.02.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. CDK Global had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

