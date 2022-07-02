CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Trading Up 11.6%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) shares shot up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.05. 559,393 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 453,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

CMAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on CareMax to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39. The stock has a market cap of $353.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.42.

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. CareMax had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $136.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of CareMax in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in CareMax in the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of CareMax by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 420,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 127,359 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,549,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,260,000 after buying an additional 164,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of CareMax by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

