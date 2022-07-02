CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Trading Up 11.6%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) shares shot up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.05. 559,393 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 453,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.
CMAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on CareMax to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39. The stock has a market cap of $353.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.42.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of CareMax in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in CareMax in the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of CareMax by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 420,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 127,359 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,549,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,260,000 after buying an additional 164,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of CareMax by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.
CareMax Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMAX)
CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CareMax (CMAX)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.