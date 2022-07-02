Casey Penn Lindsay Sells 1,597 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $18,317.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,082.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MCW stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.50. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

