CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CECE. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Friday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CECE opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $7.72.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $92.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.09 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 171,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

