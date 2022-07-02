CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $9.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CECO Environmental from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.67.

NASDAQ:CECE opened at $6.04 on Friday. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $212.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $92.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 15,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

