CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $9.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CECO Environmental from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.67.
NASDAQ:CECE opened at $6.04 on Friday. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $212.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 15,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.
CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.
