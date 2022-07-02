Centamin (TSE:CEE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.49

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.49 and traded as low as C$1.22. Centamin shares last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 13,800 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.88.

Get Centamin alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes bought 30,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$25,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 319,000 shares in the company, valued at C$266,684. Also, Senior Officer Ross Jerrard bought 67,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,275.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 567,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$467,775.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.