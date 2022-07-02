Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.00

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $608.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPF. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 9.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 73.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 96,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 40,948 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 125.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.