CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:CFIVW opened at $0.08 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 99,114 shares in the last quarter.

