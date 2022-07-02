CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) versus Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) Head to Head Comparison

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) and Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

This table compares CF Acquisition Corp. VI and Outbrain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -8.26% Outbrain -0.16% 10.87% 2.77%

This table compares CF Acquisition Corp. VI and Outbrain’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -$17.91 million N/A N/A Outbrain $1.02 billion 0.29 $10.99 million ($0.30) -16.90

Outbrain has higher revenue and earnings than CF Acquisition Corp. VI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.1% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of Outbrain shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and Outbrain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Acquisition Corp. VI 0 0 0 0 N/A Outbrain 0 0 3 0 3.00

Outbrain has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 241.88%. Given Outbrain’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Outbrain is more favorable than CF Acquisition Corp. VI.

Summary

Outbrain beats CF Acquisition Corp. VI on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI Company Profile (Get Rating)

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp. VI was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Outbrain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outbrain Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company's Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising. It also provides Outbrain Amplify, a product suite for advertisers that provides an open web platform that helps users to connect with audiences on premium digital properties. The company's Outbrain Amplify solution also provides advertisers with access to ad inventory that support various formats, including text and image, video, interactive carousel, app install, and other forms of direct response; and ads optimized for engagement. Outbrain Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.