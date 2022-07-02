ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 81,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $1,313,379.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $30,367.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 589,597 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,207.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,181,535 shares of company stock worth $32,921,488 over the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $2,239,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 83,549 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $1,064,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 111.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 103,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 250,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 47,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $12.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.35. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $33.78.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

About ChargePoint (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.