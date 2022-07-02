ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.63.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.
In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 81,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $1,313,379.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $30,367.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 589,597 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,207.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,181,535 shares of company stock worth $32,921,488 over the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $12.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.35. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $33.78.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.
About ChargePoint (Get Rating)
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.