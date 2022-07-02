Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 1,465 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,914 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.2% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 27,981 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 126,707 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $259.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.93.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.