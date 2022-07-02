Chatham Capital Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 36,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

