Chatham Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 8,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Bank of America stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $254.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

