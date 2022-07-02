Chatham Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,195 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its position in FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $593,029,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,148,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $295,463,000 after purchasing an additional 323,340 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after purchasing an additional 298,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $74,326,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.10.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $223.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.72. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $302.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

