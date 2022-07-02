Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 740 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $323,584.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,698,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $1,115,761.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at $79,678,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,615 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,508 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $215.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.02 and a 200 day moving average of $230.22. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

RMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.67.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

