Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ CHMG opened at $46.68 on Thursday. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $40.74 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.69. The firm has a market cap of $218.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.06.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.22. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 million. Research analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $76,918.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,223.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $51,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at $158,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

