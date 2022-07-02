Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
NASDAQ CHMG opened at $46.68 on Thursday. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $40.74 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.69. The firm has a market cap of $218.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.06.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.22. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 million. Research analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.
Chemung Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
