Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Trimmed by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 387,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,143,000 after acquiring an additional 15,915 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.24.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $146.51 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

