China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the May 31st total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) by 2,009.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.53% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SXTC opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $45.60.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

