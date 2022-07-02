Christie Group (LON:CTG) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Christie Group (LON:CTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

LON CTG opened at GBX 117 ($1.44) on Wednesday. Christie Group has a 12 month low of GBX 85.55 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 137 ($1.68). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 119.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 785.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of £31.04 million and a P/E ratio of 8.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Christie Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. Christie Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

In related news, insider David Rugg acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £6,840 ($8,391.61).

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

