Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $100.00

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 101 ($1.24), with a volume of 1278630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.60 ($1.38).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 128.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 170.87.

Get Chrysalis Investments alerts:

In related news, insider Simon Holden bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £20,400 ($25,027.60). Also, insider Anne Ewing bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £19,350 ($23,739.42).

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chrysalis Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chrysalis Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.