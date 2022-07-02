CIBC Trims Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Target Price to C$84.00

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$106.00 to C$84.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of CGO stock opened at C$68.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$73.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$77.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.87. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64. Cogeco has a twelve month low of C$67.00 and a twelve month high of C$98.00.

Cogeco ( TSE:CGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$748.07 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cogeco will post 9.6899992 EPS for the current year.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

