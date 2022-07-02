Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.45.

Shares of CDTX opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.37. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 430.97% and a negative net margin of 81.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,334,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 1,528,713 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 209,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 1,054.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 468,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 428,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cidara Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

