Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Position Increased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,340,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,355,000 after acquiring an additional 668,514 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8,122.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 426,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after acquiring an additional 421,081 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,773,000 after buying an additional 128,605 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 751,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,186,000 after buying an additional 112,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 390,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,888,000 after buying an additional 111,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $69.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.45. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.07 and a 1-year high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

In related news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $326,916.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $79,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

