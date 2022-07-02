Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Golden Green Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

NYSE:C opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.