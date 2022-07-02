Claritas Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.02. Claritas Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 7,991 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

About Claritas Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:KALTF)

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of next generation cannabinoid therapeutics. It also offers development programs for bone fracture healing, osteogenesis imperfecta, osteoporosis, and osteoporosis in Prader-Willi syndrome. The company was founded by Seth Yakatan on October 15, 2004 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

