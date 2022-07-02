Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Position Raised by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,483 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,874,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

