CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives $70.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

NYSE:CMS opened at $69.03 on Wednesday. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $58.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.71.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

In other news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,997.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,706 shares of company stock worth $257,120. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,718,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $957,448,000 after buying an additional 39,112 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 87,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

