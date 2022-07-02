Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $86.79

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$86.79 and last traded at C$87.27, with a volume of 4276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$88.10.

CCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. CIBC downgraded Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cogeco Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$114.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$124.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$98.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$101.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$728.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$731.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.5736482 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

In other news, Director Louis Audet sold 33,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.81, for a total transaction of C$3,553,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,200,835.08. Also, Director Jacques Royer sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.30, for a total value of C$42,714.10. Insiders sold a total of 35,552 shares of company stock valued at $3,721,200 over the last ninety days.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

